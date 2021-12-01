MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat’s Center, Power Forward Bam Adebayo will likely be out for a few weeks after suffering a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb.
The injury occurred during Monday's game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this upcoming weekend, according to the team's Twitter account.
The team said a timetable for his return will be provided post-surgery.
Adebayo, a 2020 NBA All-Star, appeared in 72 games last season and averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.29 blocks, 1.14 steals, and 33.6 minutes while shooting 55.7 percent from the field.
In the postseason during Miami's run to the NBA Finals, Adebayo appeared in 19 games and averaged 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.00 steals and 36.2 minutes while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 78.3 percent from the foul line.
He posted eight 20-point double-doubles, the second-most for a single postseason in HEAT history and led the team in scoring average (21.8) during the Eastern Conference Finals series win against Boston.