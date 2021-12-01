  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Palm Beach Gardens.

Details were very limited on Wednesday night.

Palm Beach Gardens police will only say a man was arrested in Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

Ryan Rogers went for a bike ride on November 15th and he never returned home.

His body was found the next morning by an I-95 overpass.

Police say they’ll release more information at a news conference on Thursday morning.

