MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Palm Beach Gardens.
Details were very limited on Wednesday night.
Palm Beach Gardens police will only say a man was arrested in Miami-Dade on Wednesday.
Ryan Rogers went for a bike ride on November 15th and he never returned home.
His body was found the next morning by an I-95 overpass.
Police say they’ll release more information at a news conference on Thursday morning.