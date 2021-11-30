MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The votes are in for this year’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy. Who will win this year’s award and what will it mean to the four finalists to take home the trophy?

“It would mean a lot. I don’t believe a Chaminade Madonna player has ever won the trophy or been nominated. It would be a big honor for me and my family,” said defensive end Kenyatta Jackson from Chaminade Madonna.

Defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. agrees being named as a finalist is a big deal but it’s an even bigger deal if he wins.

“It would mean everything, honestly. All the work I have put in. Being recognized as one of the best players in South Florida means a lot for sure,” he said.

Speed wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer from Dillard High has lofty goals beyond winning the award.

“It would mean a lot to me. I have been working hard since I was small, and I want to actually make it to the hall of fame when I retire. It’s going to mean a lot, hard work paying off and I have to just keep working hard,” he said.

St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner, who is a two-time state champion said, “It would mean a lot for me and my family, we made a lot of sacrifices to get here in this position. We can only thank God for putting me in this position.”

The winner will be announced during our CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation from Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, December 15th at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.