Alex Schachter, one of the 17 people killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in 2018, hoped to attend the University of Connecticut and would have been a freshman there this fall. Now, a UConn fraternity is posthumously inducting Schacter into the organization.

Schachter, who was 14 when he was killed, has already been admitted posthumously to the school and made an honorary member of the marching band.

His mother went to UConn and his father, Max Schachter, attended a different college where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi, which held an induction ceremony Monday evening.

Max Schachter said the national fraternity is raising money for a nonprofit organization the family started in Alex’s memory, Safe Schools for Alex. It provides school safety best practices and resources to students, parents, school districts and law enforcement so that all children can learn in a safe environment.

The fraternity also has started “No Shave for Schachter,” in which members are taking donations to grow facial hair, he said.

“This is a mixture of happiness and sadness at the same time for me,” he said. “I miss Alex every day and I know he would have had a great time going to UConn, being in their marching band and being in a fraternity.”

