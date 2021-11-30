PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Nowhere in South Florida does Tuesday’s shooting at a Michigan high school strike a nerve more than in Parkland.

CBS4’s Frances Wang spoke with two parents who lost their children in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas to get their insight on this terrible problem that continues to plague America.

“As much as we work every day as much as we have not stopped since February 14 almost four years ago, it’s not enough,” said Joaquin Oliver’s father, Manny.

Powerful words following yet another school shooting.

“It’s our culture that’s letting this happen. This is our normal. Other nations don’t deal with these things,” he said.

It’s a problem he now feels even more strongly about, especially with gun control.

“The only winner today is the gun industry,” he said.

He continued, “There’s a lot of kids suffering that same illness in many other countries, but they don’t have access to guns, so don’t blame it on mental health.”

Lori Alhadeff, who lost her daughter Alyssa, feels bullying also needs to be addressed.

“If we see something, we need to say something. Students just went through COVID, social isolation and now we’re back at school,” she said. “There’s a lot of mental effects that happen that time when they were isolated.”

Michigan’s governor called the shooting every parent’s worst nightmare.

“My heart goes out to the families of the three children that were killed today. I know what that pain feels like,” said Alhadeff.

It’s a nightmare Oliver and Alhadeff have both lived for the past four years.

“I am sad for those families. I am also upset, sad and concerned about those families that will lose someone tomorrow. And after tomorrow,” Oliver said. “And that’s what really what should be bothering all of us, the fact that this, we all know, will happen again.”