MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Miami Beach teen who left home with a stranger over the weekend has returned home.

Jeimy Henrriquez, 14, said she began chatting with the man while the two were playing a game called “Fire MAX” on the app.

“We started playing a game together and started getting to know each other,” she said.

Henrriquez said the man she was chatting with is 22-years-old.

“We spent about six months talking to each other before meeting. I wasn’t afraid, I was conscious about what I was doing,” she said.

“I told him I wanted to leave with him. I wasn’t thinking about what I was doing. He lives in Philadelphia and he drove down to pick me up,” she added.

North Miami Beach police said Saturday morning the man picked up Henrriquez at her home in the area of 14 Avenue and 182 Street.

Henrriquez said the man was with friends along with his brother and sister-in-law.

At around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said she called her mom crying, saying she was far away and hadn’t eaten before hanging up.

North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand said they worked around the clock to find her.

“Our detectives, knowing that this was an absolute disgusting case and it was Thanksgiving weekend, worked tirelessly, 24 hours a day, along with the FBI who immediately jumped in on this case,” said Rand.

They got a break when Henrriquez contacted her mother again.

“I sent my mom the address and then a detective called me,” she said.

Henrriquez said when the police arrived, they took her to a family home where she spent the night. She was then brought home.

“I returned because I regretted what I had done,” said Henrriquez.

She added that she’s concerned for the man who picked her up.

“I’m worried for him because he had nothing to do with it,” she said.

Henrriquez’s mother, Ana Quintanilla, said this should be a warning to parents to be aware of what their children are doing to prevent this from happening to them.

“As parents, you cannot leave them alone, become more vigilant on what they are doing. I don’t want them to go through the same thing I went through,” she said

Rand echoed those same sentiments.

“Parents should be looking at their social media, paying attention to who they’re talking to online, making sure that your children know the dangers, this is true life, this is what happens in real life and fortunate for Jeimy we were able to find her alive,” said Rand.