MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach police have found missing teen Jeimy Henrriquez.

According to police, the 14-year-old girl was playing a game called “Fire MAX” where she began chatting with an unknown person on the app.

“She was chatting with an older gentleman and made arrangements to somehow meet this older gentleman. This older gentleman, and I use the word lightly, came to North Miami Beach and picked up this young girl. Fourteen years old, how disgusting,” said North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand.

Henrriquez was picked Saturday morning from her home in the area of 14 Avenue and 182 Street.

At around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said the teen called her mom crying, saying she was far away and hadn’t eaten before hanging up. Police traced the call to North Carolina.

“Our detectives, knowing that this was an absolute disgusting case and it was Thanksgiving weekend, worked tirelessly, 24 hours a day, along with the FBI who immediately jumped in on this case,” said Rand.

The teen’s relieved mother spoke to CBS4 News about her daughter being found safe.

“One always imagines that something terrible has happened to them but now thank God they made an incredible effort to find her and they did,” said Ana Quintanilla.

“She was found alive and well in another state, not in the state of Florida. We are currently working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as Homeland Security to interview anybody that had knowledge of her whereabouts or how, or when, or why she was taken from her home,” Rand said.

Quintanilla said she spoke to her daughter Monday morning.

“I asked her how she was feeling and she said she was cold and hungry and she wanted somebody to pick her up,” says Quintanilla.

The chief said he’s not really sure how many people were involved. He added that will be returned to her home in the next couple of days.

Rand said this is a stark reminder to parents that they need to be mindful of what their children are doing on the internet.

Quintanilla has a warning for other parents out there to prevent this from happening to their kids.

“As parents, you cannot leave them alone, become more vigilant on what they are doing. I don’t want them to go through the same thing I went through,” she said

Rand echoed those same sentiments.

“Parents should be looking at their social media, paying attention to who they’re talking to online, making sure that your children know the dangers, this is true life, this is what happens in real life and fortunate for Jeimy we were able to find her alive,” said Rand.