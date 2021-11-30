MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins met with Robert Renick Educational Center students and Special Olympics athletes in Miami Gardens on Tuesday.

The lucky kids got the opportunity to do some drills with players Jerome Baker and Zach Sieler.

“It definitely means a lot. Just to play this game and see how much we impact people, it really means a lot. And we’re all just grateful to be out here and have fun,” said Baker. “And just to do that today is definitely special.”

The student athletes also got a chance to meet Dolphins mascot “T.D.”

“They were definitely looking forward to this. A lot of them dressed out in Dolphins gear all day today, so we know that they were well prepared for today,” said Natasha Hollerman with the Robert Renick Educational Center.”

The visit comes ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is this Friday.

The idea was to make sure that all kids learn exactly how capable they can be.

“Today, we’re here in partnering with the Dolphins, who have been a great partner for us, to support Robert Renick Education Center and the Special Olympic athletes… so we’re really excited to be here today,” said Trust South Florida Regional President Tony Coley.

Now, for some kids, Tuesday’s event was just the beginning. Twenty-five of them will also attend Sunday’s game in Hard Rock Stadium when the Dolphins take on the New York Giants.