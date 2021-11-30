MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the last few days have been all about holiday shopping but today is Giving Tuesday, a day earmarked for Americans to give back to their communities.

People across South Florida and across the U.S. are volunteering their time, donating money, food, or blood, and taking part in community clean up events. Being kind to others and helping provide a service is what Giving Tuesday is all about.

Giving Tuesday was founded in 2012 by New York’s 92nd Street Y with the United Nations Foundation.

Over 80 countries participate, along with thousands of charities and businesses.

Many people donate online to their charities or non-profit organizations.

In 2020, alone, Giving Tuesday raised $2.4 billion for charity.

If you do decide to donate online, just be careful of potential fraudsters and unscrupulous organizations. Make sure the charity is registered with and eligible to solicit in the state of Florida by visiting FDACS.gov/ConsumerServices and clicking Check-A-Charity.