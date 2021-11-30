FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a business on Fort Lauderdale Beach, leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages.
The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday near East Las Olas Blvd and Almond Ave. The business, which is called Holiday Shop, was not open at the time.
Police said there were two people in the silver Mercedes-Benz when it slammed into the building.
CBS4 spoke with a store employee who said they were not sure what time the business owner would be arriving to board up the damaged windows.
The crash destroyed one side of the business, leaving mannequins and other items that were in the display scattered amongst the shattered glass.
The identity and condition of the driver have not been released yet.