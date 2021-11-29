MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The world’s largest electronic menorah is lighting-up the South Florida skyline during the eight-nights of the Jewish “Festival of Lights.”
In video provided by Paramount Miami Worldcenter, the 60-story skyscraper's LED lit menorah, went on display Sunday night, the first night of the Jewish Festival of Lights.
It shows the six-pointed “Stars of David” and the words “Happy Hanukkah.”
"The world's largest electronic menorah is a shining beacon of belief and celebration," said Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO, Daniel Kodsi. "The menorah is lit to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and is a symbol of truth and justice, which is what all Americans strive for."
The tower lightings will take place every night through December 6 at sunset.
The state of Florida is home to more than 620,000 Jewish people, according to the America Jewish Federation. More than 520,000 Jewish people reside in Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. Nearly 19% of Miami-Dade County is Jewish, according to some statistics.
Hannukah commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt, in the second-century B.C.