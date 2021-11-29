  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Hialeah, House Fire, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Firefighters in Hialeah rescued a handful of puppies while battling a house fire.

According to the Hialeah Fire Department, they believe the fire started in a boat next to the house at 3740 E 10th Avenue and spread to the residence.

Firefighters from Hialeah worked together to put out the flames and save five puppies that were in the home inside a crate. They were assisted by firefighters from Miami-Dade.

There were no injuries reported. The owner of the home said they had no idea what sparked the fire in the boat. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

