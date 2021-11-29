MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are searching for two missing girls last seen in the Allapattah area.
12-year-old Ana Contreras and 13-year-old Angelica Contreras were both reported missing on Monday.
Ana Contreras is 5’6, 163 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with gray pants.
READ MORE: Veteran Detective, Police Union President Both Alarmed After Another Officer Shot At
Angelica Contreras is 4’8, 146 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black crop top with black shorts.
The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating the girls.
The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help in locating the girls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective F. Flores or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.