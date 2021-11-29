WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police, Missing Girls

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are searching for two missing girls last seen in the Allapattah area.

12-year-old Ana Contreras and 13-year-old Angelica Contreras were both reported missing on Monday.

12-year-old Ana Contreras. (Courtesy: Miami PD)

Ana Contreras is 5’6, 163 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with gray pants.

13-year-old Angelica Contreras
(Courtesy: Miami PD)

Angelica Contreras is 4’8, 146 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black crop top with black shorts.

The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating the girls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective F. Flores or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

CBSMiami.com Team