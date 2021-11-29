MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer came under fire in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.
According to police, someone made an anonymous call to 911 around 3:37 am about four men with guns in a white car.
An officer, who was in an unmarked car, spotted a vehicle matching the description of the car in the area of NW 48th Street and 22nd Avenue.
When the officer began following the vehicle, the occupants of the car began shooting at him. The officer was not injured, but his car was struck. The shooting happened near Brownsville Elementary School.
Police said the officer tried to continue following the car, but the front tires of his car were hit by bullets, so he didn’t make it very far.
Detectives believe at least two of the suspects opened fire because investigators found different types of shell casings at the scene.
Police are searching for the four people who were in the white four-door sedan, the make and model of the car are unknown.