  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: Hawai'i
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach Police, Miami Beach Stabbing, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are on the scene of a double stabbing on Miami Beach Monday night.

According to Miami Beach PD, officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 7300 block of Harding Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Why The New Omicron COVID Variant Is More Concerning

The responding officers found a man and woman suffering from apparent stab wounds.

READ MORE: Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.

MBPD reports preliminary information suggests this was a domestic incident.

MORE NEWS: Shoppers Scoop Online Deals As Workers Race To Fulfill Orders

No other details were shared.

CBSMiami.com Team