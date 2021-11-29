MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are on the scene of a double stabbing on Miami Beach Monday night.
According to Miami Beach PD, officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 7300 block of Harding Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.READ MORE: Why The New Omicron COVID Variant Is More Concerning
The responding officers found a man and woman suffering from apparent stab wounds.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday
Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.
MBPD reports preliminary information suggests this was a domestic incident.MORE NEWS: Shoppers Scoop Online Deals As Workers Race To Fulfill Orders
No other details were shared.