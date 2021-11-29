MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is that time of year to celebrate the start of the holiday season with family and friends. There are several holiday celebrations across Broward County this week that will be kicking off the holiday cheer. So far, the South Florida weather is matching perfectly with this week’s festivities.

Happening tonight is the City of Fort Lauderdale’s Menorah Lighting Celebration in Las Olas Oceanside Park. The event begins at 6 pm so make sure to wear long sleeves and have a sweater to keep warm because it’ll be feeling like the holidays. Temperatures will be falling into the 60s by Monday evening and then into the 50s overnight.

Christmas-by-the-Sea at Anglin’s Square in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea happens on Wednesday, December 1st starting at 5 pm. By Wednesday evening, temperatures will still be on the cool side, but a light sweater or jacket will do.

Then a couple of more events in Broward are set for December 2nd. There will be the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Dania Beach City Hall which kicks off at 6 pm and in Tamarac, families can go out to Caporella Park for the Light the Night Tree Lighting Celebration and this event starts at 6:30 pm.

If you live in Cooper City or nearby then go enjoy the Light Up Cooper City event held at Memorial Park beginning at 6:30 pm on Friday, December 3rd. On the same day, Sunrise Civic Center Campus will have its Holiday Tree Lighting beginning at 6 pm. Meanwhile, the City of Fort Lauderdale will present the 14th annual Light Up Sistrunk at Historic Sistrunk Boulevard, make sure to get there early because this celebration kicks off at 5 pm.

This weekend, On Saturday, December 4th, Coral Springs will have their Downtown in December holiday event on City Hall Lawn starting at 5 pm with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 pm.

Temperatures will be a bit milder for the end of the week and weekend events. Evening temperatures will be mainly in the low to mid-70s and overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s which is normal for this time of the year.

The afternoon highs will top the upper 70s on Wednesday and through the weekend.

A dry weather pattern continues through the start of the weekend due to high pressure settled over the Southeast, Gulf of Mexico, and Florida, so there is no concern for rain during this week’s holiday events.

The events in Broward that are mentioned above are just to name a few. Many more events will be happening in your local community so make sure to check out your town or city’s website for events information.