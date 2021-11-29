TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data posted online Monday revealed the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 dropped during the past week.
The data showed 1,228 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 1,351 a week earlier.
The data Monday also showed 239 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, down from 243 a week earlier.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are far lower than during the summer, when the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus caused a surge of cases.
Cases steadily decreased in September, October and the first part of November.
