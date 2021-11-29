WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data posted online Monday revealed the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 dropped during the past week.

The data showed 1,228 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 1,351 a week earlier.

The data Monday also showed 239 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, down from 243 a week earlier.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are far lower than during the summer, when the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus caused a surge of cases.

Cases steadily decreased in September, October and the first part of November.

(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

