MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More problems for the elderly and disabled residents of the problem-plagued Civic Towers apartments in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue paramedics were called to the building four times on Sunday, twice for problems with one of the building’s two elevators.

In one of the instances, they had to rescue an elderly man who was trapped in the elevator.

Two weeks ago, the 18-story building had no elevator service at all. Some residents were stuck in their apartments, unable to get up and down the stairs. Just in time for Thanksgiving, one of the elevators was back up and working.

However, an elderly man in a wheelchair and a security guard had to be rescued after the elevator broke down on the 10th floor.

A spokesman for the city said that the building engineer and the Fire Marshal are working to try to resolve issues.

Along with unstable elevators, the city said the building isn’t safe because of mold in many units. The deadline to fix that problem is in just a few weeks.