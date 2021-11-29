BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Congressional primary race runner-up Dale Holness has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s razor-thin win.
Holness claims in the lawsuit that Cherfilus-McCormick “is ineligible to hold office.”
Cherfilus-McCormick won the Democratic Primary for the 20th Congressional District by a mere five votes.
One of Holness’ claims is that mail-in ballots from military service members were improperly rejected, and the smallest of votes could swing the result.
He also pointed to the fact she didn’t file a financial disclosure report with the Clerk of the House of Representatives.
Also of note, Holness claims Cherfilus-McCormick’s campaign promise to give adults making less than $75,000 a monthly check of $1,000 was basically a bribe.
“The ‘plan’ is intended to offer a false hope to underserved communities with the intention and purpose of procuring votes in return,” the lawsuit read.