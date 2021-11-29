MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The second Cyber Monday of the pandemic is on track to be the biggest one yet.

America’s largest retailer Amazon said this could be their busiest day of the year.

“We prepare every year to make Cyber Monday bigger and better than ever. That means more deals. We have more deals this year than ever before,” said Amazon spokeswoman Kate Scarpa.

Online shopping during this Cyber Monday is expected to break records. Adobe Analytics predicts Americans will spend around $11.3 billion dollars on Monday.

“For cyber week, we’re actually expecting a five percent increase compared to last year. So again, it’s a really, really big upgrade from last year,” said Eric Matisoff with Adobe Analytics.

Amazon said it has opened new fulfillment centers and added tens of thousands of employees to handle the soaring demand for online goods.

The ongoing supply chain issues, however, have many retailers struggling to keep items in stock. Experts say shoppers who are flexible may be able to use that to their advantage.

“Retailers are seeing some of those products just all of a sudden. They get a shipment in because that supply chain opens up just a little bit and they’re able to stock their shelves. They’re actually heavily discounting those products because it was almost like a surprise supply for them,” said Matisoff

Analysts say the scarcity of certain items could leave consumers vulnerable to online scams. Buyers should always check a seller’s reputation before handing over any credit card information.

Adobe Analytics said the average person will spend about 12 hours shopping online during the holiday season.