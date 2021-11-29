MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just 26 days left until Christmas and this Cyber Monday is on track to be the biggest one yet.

“It’s one of the most exciting days for us as Amazonians,” said Amazon Fulfillment Center Senior Operations Manger Paco Cossio.

Cossio wears many hats at the Opa-locka facility, but one of his biggest duties is overseeing that packages get shipped on time. His background was originally in aerospace engineering, but he thought shipping logistics was an even bigger challenge.

“So days like today right, and through the rest of this season we are actually Santa’s helpers,” he said.

With Amazon technology, it’s a combination of robots, artificial intelligence, and 3,000 people.

“We know there have been challenges with the global supply chain, but at Amazon, we’re ready and we’re confident that we’re going to be able to deliver packages on time,” Amazon spokesperson Janet Careaga said.

The company also has options from smaller businesses.

“Half of the products purchased on Amazon.com come from small businesses. They send a lot of products here to our fulfillment center,” Careaga explained.

In fact, Amazon has been keeping pace as more people purchase online. While CBS4 was at the Opa-locka facility we noticed plenty of holiday orders alongside, items such as pet food, or Ziploc bags and other household items.

“I can say we had a record-breaking Black Friday which is a great indication that they’re looking for deals and sales, so we anticipate that today is going to be another great day for us,” Careaga told CBS4.

Logistics help to fulfill orders up until December 24, However, shipping deadlines for packages from other delivery services start early December, so the advice from experts is to ship orders early.