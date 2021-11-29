  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Fire, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cast iron bathtub fell through the second floor and hit three firefighters as they were battling a house fire in West Little River.

When firefighters arrived at the home in the area of NW 83rd Street and NW 5th Court, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said 14 units were dispatched to fight the fire.

When the tub fell through the ceiling and hit the firefighters, they were assisted out of the building. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

