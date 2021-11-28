MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida mother and daughter from Homestead who were driving to North Carolina to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a family member were killed by a drunk driver near Ocala, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said it happened Wednesday morning, November 24, at around 1 a.m. on US 441 in Central Florida.

Adriana Martínez, 61, and her daughter, Heidi, 32, were in their van when they were struck by a pickup truck driven by Logan Wier, 32, of Boca Raton.

CBS4 News has learned that Adriana owned two hair salons in the area. People who knew her said she wasn’t only a hard worker, but a loving mother.

Authorities said Wier had been drinking.

Both women died at the scene. A 26-year-old girl and her baby, who were traveling with them, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A GoFundMe account set up in their name says Adriana and Rolando were in the car, his daughter Heidy, son Xavier and his wife Erica, and their 10-month-old daughter, Ellie.

Wier was arrested and then released after posting bail of $22,000. He faces charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Oscar Padilla, Adriana’s brother in law said, “We are destroyed, we are sad. Our hearts feel empty.“