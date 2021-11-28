MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida continues to get reinforcing shots of cool and dry air with the northwest breeze.
Despite the cooler temperatures in the morning, sunshine quickly warms temperatures up into the 70s by noon. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s with low humidity making for a pleasant afternoon and evening.
Overnight Sunday, clouds increase from the north keeping temperatures a little warmer. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Monday morning with temperatures in the middle 60s.
Showers move out and as the skies clear late Monday morning as even cooler and drier air moves into the area. Very low humidity is expected by Monday afternoon with a light breeze and plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures quickly drop Monday night through the 60s and into the 50s where they will stay until Tuesday morning. A light breeze will continue making for a chilly start before we quickly warm up into the 70s by noon.
The ocean breeze returns by the middle of the week which will keep it milder at night, warm afternoon temperatures to near 80 degrees, and put a few quick moving showers in the forecast.