MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was arrested Saturday morning after biting a deputy after she was kicked out of an Islamorada bar, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Zena Marchant, 32, was charged with resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, trespassing, and misuse of 911.
Here is what the arrest report said about the incident:
"It started approximately 2:38 a.m. at Hog Heaven Sports Bar & Grill when Deputy Anfernee Rodriguez ordered two females — Zena Marchant and 29-year-old Yanique Marchant — to leave the property for causing a disturbance."
Deputies said Marchant bit Rodriguez on the hand during attempts to handcuff her.