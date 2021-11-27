MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cool start with low 60s inland and mid to upper 60s closer to the coast.

A weak, dry cold front is moving through Saturday morning and throughout the day, we will remain mainly dry and mostly sunny.

Highs climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

On Saturday night, under mostly clear skies and light northerly winds, our lows will drop to the low 60s and upper 50s.

It will be a cooler start Sunday morning but highs will climb to the upper 70s once again with plenty of sunshine.

Hanukkah begins Sunday evening as the sun sets at 5:29 PM.

Another cold front moves in late Sunday and by Monday Morning temperatures tumble to the low 60s and upper 50s.

Highs will struggle to reach the mid-70s Monday afternoon. Our coldest morning will be Tuesday when we wake up with 50s across South Florida.

Highs will remain pleasant in the mid-70s.

Mid-to-late week, we will see a gradual warming trend.