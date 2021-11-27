MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida mother and daughter from Homestead who were driving to North Carolina to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a family member were killed by a drunk driver near Ocala, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said it happened Wednesday morning, November 24, at around 1 a.m. on US 441 in Central Florida.READ MORE: Officials: Man On American Airlines Flight From Guatemala Hitched Ride To Miami Inside Plane's Landing Gear
Adriana Martínez, 61, and her daughter, Heidi, 32, were in their van when they were struck by a pickup truck driven by Logan Wier, 32, of Boca Raton.
Authorities said Wier had been drinking.READ MORE: Woman Accused Of Biting Deputy After Getting Kicked Out Of Islamorada Bar
Both women died at the scene. A 26-year-old girl and her baby, who were traveling with them, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
A GoFundMe account set up in their name says Adriana and Rolando were in the car, his daughter Heidy, son Xavier and his wife Erica, and their 10-month-old daughter, Ellie.MORE NEWS: 2 Hospitalized Following Shooting On Turnpike
Wier was arrested and then released after posting bail of $22,000. He faces charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence.