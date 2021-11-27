MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida mother and daughter from Homestead who were driving to North Carolina to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a family member were killed by a drunk driver near Ocala, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said it happened Wednesday morning, November 24, at around 1 a.m. on US 441 in Central Florida.

Adriana Martínez, 61, and her daughter, Heidi, 32, were in their van when they were struck by a pickup truck driven by Logan Wier, 32, of Boca Raton.

Authorities said Wier had been drinking.

Both women died at the scene. A 26-year-old girl and her baby, who were traveling with them, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A GoFundMe account set up in their name says Adriana and Rolando were in the car, his daughter Heidy, son Xavier and his wife Erica, and their 10-month-old daughter, Ellie.

Wier was arrested and then released after posting bail of $22,000. He faces charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence.