MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ultimate extravaganza for international art galleries, high-roller collectors, artists, and art lovers returns to South Florida.

The 2021 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach is the first in-person event since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Open to the public, Thursday, December 2, the Miami Beach Convention Center will host the event where art lovers from near and far will be able to experience art from 253 galleries, 43 of which will be participating for the first time, representing 36 countries.

So, what can attendants expect at the show?

Galleries: The main section of the event. This year, over 100 of the world’s leading galleries will be presenting the highest quality of paintings, sculptures, drawings, installations, photography, videos, and digital works.

Positions: These are dedicated to emerging artists and will unite 19 solo presentations from artists across the world.

Meridians: Artists will have the opportunity to showcase large-scale sculptures and paintings, installations, live performances, film and video projections.

Nova: Galleries present new works by up-and-coming artists. There will be 25 presentations this year.

Surveys: Surveys will feature art created before 2000. There will be 18 galleries, five of which are new, with most of the work representing historical positions.

Edition: Will highlight editioned work from five worldwide forerunners in the field of print this year.

Kabinett: Gives displays the chance to introduce arranged shows in independently depicted spaces inside their corners. This year, there will be 25 presentations by new and rising artists.

Conversations: Gather around and engage! This part of the event offers a platform for ideas to be exchanged between artists, gallerists, collectors, art historians, curators, museum directors, and critics from across the world on topics concerning the global contemporary art scene.

Art Basel 2021 kicks off Tuesday, November 30 at 11 am for private days or by invitation only.

For more information on Art Basel, click here.