By CBSMiami.com Team
Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot Thursday night.

The shooting happened near NW 12 Avenue and 37 Street.

Officers reportedly received a ShotSpotter alert, later finding the injured victim.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

No other details have been released.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

