MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Setting a pandemic travel record on the day before Thanksgiving, the TSA screened more passengers than any other day during the pandemic.

“The whole family all together for the first time, we flew people into Florida, to Boca, Parkland,” says Steve Goldstein.

At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, folks are heading home after Thanksgiving.

The Goldstein family is flying to New York hoping to beat the crowds of passengers later on.

“Tonight, it’s going to change but I’m glad we’re leaving now,” says Goldstein.

Data from TSA checkpoints on the day before Thanksgiving shows more than twice the number of people were screened this year than last, nearing a pre-pandemic level.

2021’s numbers were 2,311,978 people screened. 2020’s were 1,070,967.

There were lots of passengers in South Florida – on the same day Miami International Airport’s parking garages were completely full.

MIA is expecting their busiest travel day to be Sunday.

Both MIA and FLL are expecting an increase in passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Frequent fliers tell CBS 4 News it’s a relief seeing folks feeling comfortable once again to fly.

“At first the planes were just doing skipping rows, it was a lot lighter, but everyone is getting back in the groove, the holidays are coming,” says Ayana Pink.

For those on the road, this weekend will be very busy between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. will be the worst, according to AAA.

The best time to drive is before noon on both Saturday and Sunday.