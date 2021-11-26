MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shoppers lined up early hoping to score deals as Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season.

At a Walmart in Doral, one family waited six hours so they could be some of the first to get inside. What were they hoping to find a deal on?

“A 70 inch TV. Yes, that’s it. A TV and an Xbox. I’m here with my son and my daughter-in-law,” said Nilda Castillo.

She said things went smoothly after leaving the store.

“You know what. I am surprisingly shocked, it was super organized. No one was pushing or cutting in line. It was actually pretty good,” said Castillo.

Many malls chose to stay closed on Thanksgiving day and opened early on Friday.

The Aventura Mall opened at 8 a.m., and the Dadeland Mall and Westland Mall opened at 6 a.m. In Broward, Sawgrass Mills opened at 6 a.m., the Broward Mall opened at 7 a.m., and the Pembroke Lakes Mall opened at 9 a.m.

Stores across South Florida are predicting brisk business through the weekend.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales this year could hit up to $859-billion, which would be a record. This year, the average person is expected to buy about a thousand dollars worth of holiday items.

Spending that money, however, may require some searching, as many in-demand products have become exceedingly hard to find. Delays at ports and a nationwide trucker shortage have left stores struggling to keep shelves stocked.

Toys are among the items that could be hard to come by.

“Gaming systems as well. The newer Xbox, PlayStation, the new Nintendo Switch OLED version are virtually impossible to find and shoppers are going to have to hope that retailers keep them in stock,” said Kristen McGrath with RetailMeNot.com

Retail experts say any gift you want, get it now.

In addition to product shortages, shoppers will have to contend with inflation and higher prices. One estimate said the cost of many items has risen anywhere from 5 to 17 percent from a year ago.