MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Art Miami returns for its 31st edition, as it gets set to showcase the array of iconic and exemplary works, dynamic projects, and special installations from more than 130 international exhibitors.

It is ranked one of the top international art fairs for attendance in the United States.

With the event’s kickoff on the horizon, Art Miami is set to lure in more than 85,000 new and established collectors, curators, museum professionals, press members, and art world influencers annually to its 200,000 square foot pavilion in the Wynwood Art District.

The Fair’s opening night is on Tuesday, November 30, at a VIP Private Preview to benefit Pérez Art Museum Miami, sponsored by Christie’s International Real Estate.

The public hours are the following: Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, December 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To add, the events, including Art Basel will follow strict COVID-19 precaution guidelines.

For those attending, a negative lab-administered COVID-19 test, proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination, or proof from a doctor that you have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days is required for all attendees ages 12 and over.

Masks are required while indoors.

There will also be cleaning and sanitization stations throughout the fair.

Guests are asked to minimize close interaction.

Guests attending can also visit ART MIAMI +ONLINE, a digital experience, which will stream concurrently with the in-person fairs through November 30 – December 5.