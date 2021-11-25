MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The arrival of Thanksgiving means the holiday shopping season is in full swing. Finding the best deals can depend on when you shop.

Eric Matisoff from Adobe Analytics says online shoppers may be able to find some good deals by using a little strategy.

“The hot items this year are kind of your usual holiday standards – electronics, toys,” he says.

Matisoff says for toys, Thanksgiving Day will have the best discounts.

Black Friday is good for home goods like furniture and tools.

On Saturday, cyber shoppers will see more deals for electronics and appliances.

Sunday is the best day for apparel and sporting goods, and Cyber Monday for televisions.

“If you’re looking to make that upgrade to a new TV, then Cyber Monday is gonna be your day for that. But if you’re waiting for Cyber Monday, you may not get the exact brand and model that you’re looking for,” Matisoff says.

That’s because supply chain issues are creating shortages. According to Adobe, out-of-stock messages in November are up 250% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“Retailers are gonna have a lot of trouble restocking things this year,” says Kristen McGrath from RetailMeNot.

McGrath says shoppers online and in store face a dilemma: buy now or wait for a better deal.

“If you’re flexible and you’re just looking for stocking stuffers, board games, holiday gifts and home goods in general, you’ll probably find some sales on those in stores heading all the way through December,” she says.

But experts say people trying to get a specific item should grab it now or risk missing out.