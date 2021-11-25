  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer.

The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down.

The reason is simple.

Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top.

That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.

