MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several popular body sprays are being recalled due to concerns about a possible cancer-causing chemical.
The aerosol sprays were sold in stores nationwide and online.
The FDA says the products may contain benzene, which is a human carcinogen.
Exposure to the containment has been known to lead to cancers like leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow as well as life-threatening blood disorders.
Procter & Gamble have not received any reports of any adverse effects from the products.
The FDA says customers should not use the following sprays:
- Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz
- Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz
- Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz
- Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz
- Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz
- Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz
- Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz
- Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set
- Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack
- Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ
- Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ
- Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz
- Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz
- Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz
- Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz
- Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz
- Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz
- Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz
Get in touch with Old Spice and Secret through their websites to get your money back.