MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A milder start this Thursday morning with low 70s across much of Broward and upper 60s across the rest of South Florida.

Many areas are 14 to 18 degrees warmer in comparison to Wednesday morning temperatures which were in the 50s.

It is mainly dry Thursday morning with a mix of sun and clouds. But throughout the day, spotty showers will be possible.

Highs will climb to the upper 70s Thursday afternoon. A few areas may climb to 80 degrees.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore breeze.

Thanksgiving night lows will fall to the upper 60s.

Friday will be a bit warmer with highs around 80 degrees. Stray showers will be possible.

This weekend, lows will be in the mid 60s and highs will rise to the upper 70s.

Another cold front arrives late Sunday.

Monday, South Florida will enjoy a cooler start with low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. It will be even colder by Tuesday morning as lows fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Early next week our highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s.