MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Rescue Mission is continuing their Thanksgiving tradition by feeding the homeless at their annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet.

Thanksgiving is a time to be surrounded by family and friends but that’s not always possible for some people. That’s where the Miami Rescue Mission comes in. It makes sure that everyone has somewhere to go to give thanks and enjoy a good meal.

Hundreds of volunteers at the Miami Rescue Mission and its Broward Outreach Centers in Hollywood and Pompano Beach are feeding thousands of people this Thanksgiving.

Chef Juan Fernandez was up super early Thursday helping prepare both a Thanksgiving breakfast and lunch with all of the trimmings.

The Miami Rescue Mission is important to Fernandez because he was once on the other side of the line, receiving food.

Now, he’s grateful and paying it forward.

His story is like that of so many others volunteering, who complete the rescue mission program and then come back to help others who are in the place they once were.

The organization also provides clothes and hygiene products to families in need as well as services such as haircuts, showers, medical evaluations, and checkups.

Rev. Ron Brummitt, President of Miami Rescue Mission | Broward Outreach Centers, said of the festivities, “I am so excited that we are able to provide a great meal for the homeless and needy families of South Florida on our campuses. Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for what you have in this world and realize how you can make the world for someone else a little bit better.”

