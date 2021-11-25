MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins claimed running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers Wednesday.
Lindsay was waived by the Houston Texans Tuesday.
Lindsay now joins the Dolphins backfield that includes starter Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed.
Following the Dolphins' claim on Lindsay, this now marks the third NFL team the running back plays for, following three seasons with the Denver Broncos and a 10-game stand with the Houston Texans.
In 52 career games, Lindsay has run for 2,680 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns and will hope to make an impact on the team’s offense.