MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000.
The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000.
The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks.
Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279.
Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%.
Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.