FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/CNN) – Former President Donald Trump said he was recently visited by Kyle Rittenhouse at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“He called. He wanted to know if he could come over, say hello, because he was a fan,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that aired Tuesday night. “He came over with his mother. Really a nice young man.”

The teenager was acquitted on all charges after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Wisconsin last summer.

“That was prosecutorial misconduct. He should have not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead,” the former president said.

The two-week trial featured testimony from more than 30 witnesses, including Rittenhouse himself, and video clips from the night of the shootings during unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

The verdict opened a fresh debate over state laws on self-defense and the concept of vigilantism.

Trump has been praising Rittenhouse as the “poster boy” for the right to self-defense.

(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)