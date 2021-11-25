MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For days, the elderly people living in the Civic Towers apartment building have been without working elevators. Many of them are stuck in their apartments, unable to get up and down the stairs. Now, just in time for Thanksgiving, one of the elevators is back up and working.

Family members are extra thankful to see their loved ones this turkey day. Juan Jiminez is dropping off food to his best friend Isabel. he said luckily, she’s able to come downstairs to pick it up, something that should never be a concern.

“It’s working right now. Just one elevator,” said Jiminez, whose best friend Isabel lives in Civic Towers.

“It’s really bad because I’m on the 15th floor. And I have my mother living with me and it’s terrible when you get stuck on the elevator,” she said.

On Tuesday, management fixed one of the broken elevators. But the next day, the fire department was called to rescue two people after the working elevator became stuck.

Miguel Feliu is visiting his 70-year-old brother for the holiday. He said he was stuck in his apartment for 10 days when the elevators weren’t working.

“The problem is my brother is blind. He cannot see,” said Feliu.

“His only option was to walk downstairs. But how? Because the elevator has been broken for two weeks now – 10 days to be exact,” he said.

A security guard is on site, monitoring the elevator to make sure it doesn’t stop working. Visitors say the wait time is tremendous.

“I have to wait. Some people are waiting 30 minutes, 40 minutes. It’s a pain, you know. There are many people waiting,” said Feliu.

But problems aside, he and everyone else CBS4 spoke with is focusing on the good things Thursday; like one working elevator and Thanksgiving with friends and family.

Along with unstable elevators, the city said the building isn’t safe because of mold in many units. The deadline to fix that problem is in just a few weeks.

CBS4 called the building, looking for a property manager, but no one returned the calls.