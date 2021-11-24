  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Lauderhill, Lauderhill Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One man was injured in an overnight shooting in Lauderhill.

It happened in the area of NW 14th Place and NW 32nd Avenue.

Police said that the shooting happened near a residence. Two vehicles in front of the home, and the home itself, had bullet holes.

A man several houses down was grazed by a stray bullet while he was sleeping. He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

