MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A handyman and plumber is accused of video voyeurism in Hallandale Beach,
An investigation into Pedro Pomares Avila, 50, began in June 2021 after the police were contacted about devices found in a home.
Police said detectives discovered several hidden cameras installed throughout the home in areas where privacy is expected.

The people who live there said when they confronted Avila, he hit them and left the residence, according to police.
An arrest warrant was issued for Avila earlier this month and he was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 23rd.
He's been charged with two counts of video voyeurism and two counts of battery.
Police say Avila conducted home repairs throughout Miami-Dade and Broward, and they are concerned there could be more victims out there. They said people who had Avila do work in their home should inspect it for any devices. If they believe they are a victim, they should contact their local police department.