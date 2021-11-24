MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a chilly start on Wednesday with mostly mid to upper 50s across South Florida.

Temperatures were below our average low of 67 degrees. Dressing in layers is key since it’ll be quite comfortable this afternoon as highs climb to the low to mid 70s.

It’s a beautiful day ahead with mainly dry weather.

Although the rain chance is low, a stray shower can’t be ruled out as the winds shift out of the Northeast later today.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents due to the strong onshore winds and a small craft advisory for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions.

Wednesday night will not be as cold but still cool. Lows fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Thanksgiving Day will be milder with highs climbing to the upper 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers will be possible.

Friday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees. Stray showers will be possible Friday into Saturday.

Late Sunday a cold front will sweep in and usher in slightly cooler air.

By Monday morning we’ll be waking up to lows near 60 degrees and highs in the mid to upper 70s.