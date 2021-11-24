WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
By CBSMiami.com Team
Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What’s your favorite Thanksgiving Day casserole? Depends on you who ask.

Fortunately, Google is breaking it down state-by-state.

Based on searches, the west is a big fan of green bean and broccoli casseroles.

Nearly a dozen states love their potato casseroles.

But in North Carolina, they like pineapple casseroles.

As for the Sunshine State, well the butternut squash casserole is the top choice.

(Source: Google Trends)

For more Thanksgiving Google Trends, click here.

CBSMiami.com Team