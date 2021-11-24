MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What’s your favorite Thanksgiving Day casserole? Depends on you who ask.
Based on searches, the west is a big fan of green bean and broccoli casseroles.
But in North Carolina, they like pineapple casseroles.
As for the Sunshine State, well the butternut squash casserole is the top choice.
