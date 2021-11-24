PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — The FBI needs your helping finding a suspected bank robber.
Investigators released photographs of the suspect shortly after the robbery on Wednesday.
It took place at a Chase Bank branch located at 710 North University Drive in Pembroke Pines shortly after 1:00 p.m.
Officials say the man walked in, demanded cash from a teller and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
There were customers inside the bank at the time of the heist but nobody was hurt.
If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.