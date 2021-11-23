MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are a number of different organizations helping to provide families with what they need for the holiday.
Here are some of the locations of Thanksgiving meal distributions across South Florida.READ MORE: Federal Judge Throws Out Florida Sports Betting Compact With Seminole Tribe
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23:
Event: Farm Share Distribution
Date: 9:00 a.m. until supplies last
Location: 1401 Westward Dr., Miami Springs, Fla. 33166
Event: Farm Share Distribution
Date: 10:00 a.m. until supplies last
Location: 6301 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, Fla. 33138
Event: Feast For The Streets Drive-Thru Event
Time: 10:00 a.m. until supplies last
Location: Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami
Details: 500 turkeys, produce boxes, reusable/disposable masks, hand sanitizers, and hot meals to be distributed in this first-come, first served drive-thru event.
Event: Farm Share Distribution
Date: 2:00 p.m. until supplies last
Location: Carver Ranches Day Care Center
2201 SW 42nd Ave., Hollywood, Fla. 33023
Event: Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins Defensive End Thanksgiving Meal Distribution
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: Northwest Boys and Girls Club, 10915 NW 14th Avenue, Miami, FL 33167
75 families in need will receive Thanksgiving meals at the first-come, first-service drive-thru event.
Event: Farm Share Turkey Drive Distribution
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Location: Everglades Village
19308 SW 380th Street, Florida City.