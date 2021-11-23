MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A heads up before heading to the grocery store to stock up on what you’ll need to prepare your Thanksgiving feast.
Last week Publix, which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast, began limiting customers to two each of the following items:
- Canned cranberry sauce
- Canned pie filling
- Jarred gravy
- Cream cheese
- Bacon
- Canola and vegetable oil
- Paper napkins
- Disposable cups
- Cutlery and plates
- Toilet paper
- Rolled sausage
They also set a two-purchase limit on sports drinks, refrigerated pet food, and canned cat food.
Stores have placed signs on the shelves indicating which items are limited.
Winn-Dixie, which operates stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, is limiting the number of turkeys to one per customer. The Jacksonville-based grocery chain is not limiting other key holiday items but is asking customers to purchase only what they need when shopping for Thanksgiving, according to spokeswoman Meredith Hurley.
A surge of post-recession spending by U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets, and enlarged home equity along with supply chain issues has resulted in goods shortages.
