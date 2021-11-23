MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s nothing better than a good laugh for a good cause.
If you’re need of a good laugh while helping others, check out Comedy 4 A Cause, featuring the hilarious Brian Regan, Esther Ku, and Gene Harding! Plus a special performance by Bonn E Maiy!READ MORE: LIST: Foods Your Pets Can Safely Enjoy This Thanksgiving, What To Avoid
READ MORE: CBS4 Captures Rescue Of Elderly Disabled Man Trapped In Elevator
Proceeds benefit Neighbors 4 Neighbors which does amazing work in our community. The non-profit organization has served South Florida since 1992, donating millions of dollars to help people in need.
Comedy 4 A Cause takes place at the Hard Rock Live, Dec. 8th at 7:00 p.m.
You can purchase tickets at www.neighbors4neighbors.orgMORE NEWS: Publix, Winn-Dixie Set Purchase Limits On Thanksgiving Staples