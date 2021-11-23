MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 500 turkeys were given out Tuesday by the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections during the “Feast for the Streets” Thanksgiving turkey drive.

Some residents began lining up as early as 5 a.m. for the event in hopes of beating the rush.

“We started this a couple of years back, obviously the pandemic put a stop to it for the last two years, but it’s a beautiful day,” said Daniel Junior, the Director of the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections.

The event took place at the Gwen Cherry Park located at 7090 NW 22nd Avenue in Miami.

“ I didn’t have a turkey at all so this will be a very big help,” said Jennifer McNeil, who waited in line for nearly three hours.

Along with a turkey, participants received non-perishable items and reusable/disposable masks, hand sanitizers, and hot meals.

“Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department is dedicated to serving our community and we are honored to partner with High Power Society, SouthPromo.com, and Cox Media to help make sure our neighbors have a very happy Thanksgiving,” said Junior.

The “Feast for the Streets” turkey drive came at a time when many are still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

The pandemic and rising inflation have created a recipe for a pricier than normal Thanksgiving dinner. According to data collected by the American Farm Bureau, this year the cost of a 16-pound turkey is up 24% from last year.

In total, 16 organizations provided assistance to make the “Feast for the Streets” drive a success.

This year’s community partners include: